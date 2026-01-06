There’s a whole lot going on.

And please accept my most sincere apologies for not celebrating and waving flags and blowing up balloons and dancing in the streets and getting down on my knees and weeping and proclaiming Our Day has finally come.

Buckle up. The bullshit detector is going full red, and alarms are ringing.

First, 11 vaccines for kids instead of 18 will now be recommended. That’s the word. To align with Denmark. That’s the new CDC declaration.

But you have understand this: for the 7 vaccines whose status is now changed, “we recommend” is now replaced with “consult with your physician and decide”. That’s the swamp’s trade-off.

In a sense, it’s elevating the importance of THE DOCTOR. It’s certainly not saying: “HEY, PARENTS, YOU’RE FREE TO DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH AND DECIDE.”

Nobody at the CDC or HHS is saying that. Nor will they.

Because…the MEDICAL is sacred science. That’s the premise. The autonomous individual can’t just GO OFF on his own and make up his own mind.

No, no. This is too serious. Expert advice is required. Well, what’s the expert going to say? What are the chances he’ll say this:

“Look, parents, I’m a licensed doctor, but I don’t give a shit what the state medical board thinks. They can revoke my license to practice medicine for all I care. I’m telling you to raise healthy children without these toxic injections, and you’ll be fine, and your kids will be fine.”

The chances parents will get that message from the doctor are about ZERO.

Here’s the deal. The MAHA parents who are following this new CDC schedule change with joy ALREADY know they’re not going to vaccinate their kids with a bevy of shots. So they think this “consult your doctor” is just Kennedy’s way of winking and nodding—he HAS TO SAY THAT, to protect himself and keep government forces from staging a massive rebellion against him. Kennedy really means: “Parents, make up your own minds about the vaccines”.

WRONG.

It’s wrong because Kennedy and the CDC are talking to millions of parents who aren’t MAHA and don’t have a clue about vaccine truth. They’re in the dark. These parents will take CDC advice literally. Consult with your physician means exactly that to those parents.

And their physician will say: “Give your kids all the shots.” Because he’s afraid to say anything else, or he actually believes these toxic injections are miracles.

—So hold off on popping the champagne corks.

But there’s more. A lot more.

Let’s get into the deep weeds now: