Rhode Island Federal District Judge Mary S. McElroy said NO to Kennedy cutting $11 billion in grants to states for “pandemic preparedness.”

Kennedy said, hey, the pandemic (which you and I know was fake to begin with) is over. But that didn’t fly with the judge.

24 states filed a motion to stop Kennedy. They obviously shopped around and decided to put their case in front of this favorable Rhode Island judge.

The 24 states’ governors and attorneys general were upset that CASH from the feds was going to cease flowing. After all, the states LIVE OFF OF federal dollars.

As I’ve been tirelessly explaining, federal district judges have ZERO Constitutional power to make rulings that COVER TERRITORY outside their own districts.