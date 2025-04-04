Vigilant Fox has quotes from a Tucker Carlson interview with Dr. Bowden.

Dr. Bowden was punished for speaking out against the COVID vaccines. She didn’t go away. She didn’t fold up.

Now she’s citing the government’s own Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to reveal the devastating effects of the injections.

Vigilant Fox: “Before Tucker became visibly disturbed, Dr. Bowden pointed to data from the CDC’s VAERS system, explaining that over 38,000 deaths have been reported following the rollout of the so-called COVID-19 vaccines.”

“She said that under normal circumstances, such numbers would’ve prompted the FDA to pull the shots.”

Damn right. Especially because VAERS reports represent only a fraction of the true damage from vaccines. Some estimates say only a tenth of the truth; others a hundredth. Starting with 38,000 deaths, do the arithmetic yourself.

The CDC plays a game with VAERS. On the one hand, they say, “See? Our reporting system proves we’re keep a very careful eye on vaccine safety.”

But then when the number of horror stories piles up in the VAERS reports, they say, “Well, none of these reports are verified by doctors and medical experts, so the evidence is meaningless.”

Yes, that’s one way the CDC plays with people’s lives.

Here, from Vigilant Fox, is a piece of Tucker’s interview with Dr. Bowden: