Dr. Breggin (substack) is the perfect choice. For starters, he’s a psychiatrist.

At NIMH, they do a whole lot of research on psychiatric medicines.

I can’t speak for Breggin, but my sense is he would cancel all that destructive research on his first day.

Kennedy, you know Peter Breggin. He’s the trailblazer who took on the whole psychiatric establishment decades ago. There are very few medical warriors of his stature.

More than any person, he exposed the gigantic fraud of the whole “science,” and the massive destruction caused (and still being caused) by the drugs. His landmark 1991 book, Toxic Psychiatry, is still a classic analysis.

You said you want to replace 600 workers at the National Institutes of Health on your first day as head of HHS. Well, Breggin emptying out all those researchers would go a long way toward achieving that goal.

Breggin could be one of your Czars. He’s a star on camera. People watch and listen to him automatically. That’s why the news networks avoid him. In five minutes, he could take apart mainstream psychiatry and leave it in a garbage can in an alley.

You could have used him out on the Presidential campaign. Every mother in America who heard him talk about the psych drugs would have come over to your side in a minute.

You stand for children’s health. Along with killer vaccines, what could be more damaging than the grotesque psychiatric speed and antidepressant meds doctors are feeding kids like candy?

Come on. Step up. Talk to Breggin and bring him on board. I’m surprised you haven’t recruited him as one of your key men already.

Call him THE MENTAL HEALTH CZAR.

I guarantee that’ll send serious tremors through the whole psychiatric establishment. They know Breggin. They know he knows the details of their profession as well as they do. He’s an outsider who was an insider.

He can set the country straight on this whole new bullshit campaign on “mental issues.” It’s ultimately a sales funnel for psychiatry and the drug makers.

Going further: