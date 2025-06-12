Dr. Robert Malone sued Dr. Peter Breggin for defamation. The suit was finally dismissed in March of 2024. I thought Malone filing the suit was a gross overreach, and also helped cast a shadow of fear over contentious online debate. As in: “Should I write what I want to write? Maybe I’ll get sued.”

In the past, Malone and his wife Jill have written about Malone’s strong belief that his original breakthrough work on RNA technology was minimized and credited wrongly to others. You’ll see why I mention this in a minute.

Jill Malone: “The Wiki pages for DNA, RNA vaccination/transfection don’t even mention Robert’s name. Let me repeat that: WIKI HAS NO MENTION OF ROBERT MALONE. There is no ‘Wiki page’ or Google page for Robert Malone, unlike for Katalin Karikó. This frankly makes me sick.”

Jill Malone: “Now people who had nothing to do with the actual invention are taking credit for it!... Robert devoted much of his life… People like Dr. Verma and Dr. Felgner… and now the University of PA and Moderna and others take credit for his work. It is depressing.”

Robert Malone: “I’ve been written out of history.”

Malone has criticized the RNA COVID vaccines. But where does he stand on the use of RNA technology for any and all vaccines?

He believes his original research on RNA technology was minimized, ignored, credited to others.

So does he support the use of that technology for ANY vaccine?

I say he should make a very clear statement on that issue. Now.

My position is: