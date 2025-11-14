Never forget that.

I haven’t. And I’m not letting go of that fact.

If Kennedy has this power, then so does the MAHA movement.

He and they could flood the minds of Americans with medical stories so shocking they would BEG FOR MORE.

The news IS what it’s SHAPED to be.

Page One every day is a choice. What shall we run at the top? Editors decide. They decide whether to pound on a hot story every day for two weeks or let it go after one shot.

Trump knows this. He makes sure he stays on Page One. He gives editors something new to chew on and react to every day. If he ran out of ammo for some reason, he’d dance naked across the White House lawn in front of reporters.

Kennedy, on the other hand, is like a guy locked into a suit of armor in a locked closet.

In the history of the whole country, there has never been a person with such far reaching medical knowledge sitting in a position as high as the one Kennedy occupies now. And he’s using NONE of that truly explosive knowledge to make news.

That’s his choice.

He didn’t just “forget.”

For comparison—suppose you were the current director of the FBI. And you knew that, four years ago, a top cabinet official met with Chinese officials in the back room of a restaurant in DC and handed them a huge trove of US intelligence and military secrets. You had VIDEO FOOTAGE of the meeting. You also had slam-dunk evidence that, in both 1995 and 2001, the FBI lab egregiously lied about how the Murrah Building in Oklahoma City and the Towers in NYC came down.

You think you could make news with those pieces of knowledge?

Well, Kennedy has comparable medical evidence. At his fingertips. Lots of it.

I’ve sent some of it his way.

I’ll give you just three examples. I’ve covered them extensively and in detail before.

ONE: In 2014, a CDC researcher, William Thompson, publicly confessed that he and two other CDC researchers—both also Agency executives—destroyed evidence linking the MMR shot to autism in very young BLACK BOYS. The published study intentionally omitted the data. Thompson said he and his colleagues literally threw sheets of data into a garbage can.

TWO: In 2009, the CDC estimated that 22 MILLION Americans had been infected with epidemic Swine Flu, when in fact—a documented by CBS reporter Sharyl Attkisson—US labs were routinely sending back reports to the CDC stating…NO evidence of infection with the virus in the samples from patients.

THREE: Every year in the US, the medical system kills 225,000 Americans. That’s 2.25 MILLION killings per decade. (Starfield, JAMA, July 26, 2000, “Is US Health Really the Best in the World?”)

As head of HHS, do you think Kennedy could crash Page One of every news outlet in the country if he started shouting from the rooftops and didn’t stop, no matter what?

Do you think, with all the employees under him, he could mount a nuclear public relations campaign to inform the people about what’s been happening in the world of medicine?

Do you think he could completely turn around the public perception of the medical system?

Do you think MAHA could suddenly go on the offensive, on the attack? With TEETH?

“Well, Kennedy would get fired…”

GOOD. ADDS EVEN MORE FUEL TO THE FIRE.

Do you think YOU could make a major story out of getting fired from a cabinet post for telling the truth? And on top of that, you had one of the most famous family names in the country? And you already had millions of supporters in MAHA, and close allies ready to come to your side and help you keep going, come hell or high water?

No, I’m not letting go of this one…

IF IT DOESN’T FIT, FORCE IT. That should be the motto every reporter.

-- Jon Rappoport