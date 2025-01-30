Let me set the stage for you and then do a little forceful explaining.

THESE Senators are the people who vote yes for the federal budget every year.

The leading category of federal funding is:

Medical.

It’s more than Defense or Social Security.

Medical is about $1.7 trillion every year.

Get this: Medical makes up 25% of the total federal budget.

Do you think we’re talking about money for Yoga or organic wheat crackers?

This is drugs, and more drugs, and vaccines. An endless stream.

These Senators who pound on Kennedy—that’s what they’re voting for every year. They’ve been voting for it for decades and decades.

And Americans get sicker and sicker. And still the Senators vote for the same thing.

Senators like Wyden and Sanders and Warren and Smith are what happens when a Kingdom passes into a Constitutional Republic. They’re the Princes and Barons who suddenly have no more private armies or lands granted by the Crown. In the new society, they become ruthless salesmen. And I mean RUTHLESS. That’s how they exercise their power.

These Senators are SELLING—meaning they know Americans want medical treatment and it’s the most marketable product in the country. People demand it. Yearn for it. Insist on it. So the Senators keep selling it and thus keep getting elected and keep promising more drugs and more vaccines.

These Senators aren’t THINKING about what they’re selling. They’re dumb as rocks. They “go with the science.” That’s as deep as they can think.

OK? So now I’ve set the stage. THAT is what Kennedy walks into, at his hearing.

He sits down. His makes a few opening remarks. About health. About how sick Americans have become.

And BOOM the insanity explodes.

Why?