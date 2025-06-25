Reuters: “U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services plans to launch an advertising campaign to encourage Americans to adopt wearable devices, such as those that measure heart rate or blood glucose levels.”

“‘We think that wearables are a key to the MAHA agenda, Making America Healthy Again ... my vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within four years,’ Kennedy said.”

“‘It’s a way … people can take control over their own health ... they can see what food is doing to their glucose levels, their heart rates and a number of other metrics as they eat it,’ he added.”

“Kennedy also described the campaign as ‘one of the biggest’ in the agency’s history.”

—This is all a joke, right? He can’t be serious.

Ah, but he is.

KIDS wearing these things? People staring at their devices every day to measure how they’re doing?

Sensitizing people to numbers and metrics.

“I just went up six points after I ate that carrot. Wow. I must be allergic. Or maybe the carrot had pesticide on it. Or maybe it was the fumes from that car that just went by the window.”

And how many people, obsessed with numbers, are not going to “take charge of their own health”? A bad readout and they’ll go straight to their DOCTOR.

“Doc, my zippy-do went up by three, and my zappy-do sank by seven. What’s going on?”

The doctor’s going to make a diagnosis. And write a script for a drug. Perfect. For Pharma.

Sooner or later—probably sooner—HHS and private companies will offer AI assistants to interpret the readouts for confused Americans: