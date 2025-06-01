Easy, big fella. Not so fast.

In his first appearance at a Congressional hearing as head of HHS, Kennedy said:

“For 20 years, because of utter corruption and fraud, we were directing Alzheimer’s research to one hypothesis, and any other hypothesis was shut down. We should have the cure for Alzheimer’s today. We don’t have it PURELY because of corruption at NIH. And we are going to have it [the cure] quickly.”

Sorry, no dice.

The official definition of Alzheimer’s is a menu of generalities—declining memory, inability to perform simple tasks, etc.—backed up by a preposterous claim that “genetic testing” is one feature of the definition.

Genetic tests are SPECULATIVE. They’re “being researched.” No one has confirmed their accuracy/relevance. Everyone at NIH knows this.

And that leaves Alzheimer’s as a list of generalities which can be caused by any number of factors.

Such as: toxic medical drugs; toxic vaccines; toxic pesticides; a severe blow to the head; drinking too much fluoridated water; oxygen deprivation; starvation; exposure to industrial pollutants; street drugs…

Therefore, “a cure” for Alzheimer’s is a complete wrong-headed misnomer.

Alzheimer’s is a catch-all bin. It’s not a single condition.

Pretending it is a single condition with a single cause is the real “research problem” at NIH.

Until that absurd problem is faced head-on, and admitted, no progress will be made.