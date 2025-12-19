MAHA people are already celebrating. THIS IS WHAT THEY’VE BEEN WAITING FOR.

I’m not celebrating. Because I know how this game works.

I’ve printed out Kennedy’s whole very long statement below. Warning: the bureaucratic language can cause brain shrinkage.

The whole point of Kennedy’s message: all medical gender treatments for children are bad. Shouldn’t be done. Are harmful. Unsupported by the evidence.

OK. Good. Very good.

So now what?

What’s Kennedy going to do? As in: DO.

His strongest card is federal money. He can get Medicaid and Medicare $$$ cut off to hospitals that keep performing these treatments: the drugs, the hormones, the puberty blockers, the surgeries.

BUT, as soon as such a rule goes into effect, there will be a flood of lawsuits. Then court cases, and JUDGES. You know what that means. Blocks against the new rule.

Then appeals, going all the way to the Supreme Court. Who knows what the Justices will decide?

When I saw this whole legal THING playing out in the future, I thought:

Who the hell authorized all these gender treatments for kids in the first place?

The answer?

Ready?