(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here)

Well, well.

There’s a lot to unpack here. And I recently did. Before Kennedy made this shocker of a statement.

In a piece about the Senate’s refusal to confirm Dr. Dave Weldon as CDC director, I laid out VERY relevant info about the MMR shot. I published the PUBLIC CONFESSION of a CDC researcher named William Thompson, who in 2004, omitted vital data in an MMR study:

—Statement of CDC researcher, William Thompson, posted on the Morgan Verkamp LLC law firm website, August 27, 2014:

“My name is William Thompson. I am a Senior Scientist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where I have worked since 1998.”

“I regret that my coauthors and I omitted statistically significant information in our 2004 article published in the journal Pediatrics. The omitted data suggested that African American males who received the MMR vaccine before age 36 months were at increased risk for autism. Decisions were made regarding which findings to report after the data were collected, and I believe that the final study protocol was not followed.”

In fact, Thompson told Florida Congressman Bill Posey that he and his co-authors, sat in a room with a garbage can and threw the sheets of data revealing the MMR-autism connection into the can.

—And I assure you, Kennedy knows all about William Thompson and the criminally concealed MMR-autism connection.

Kennedy knows all about the CDC study of the MMR vaccine that was cooked and faked.

And yet Kennedy endorses the vaccine against measles.

Speak up, Bobby. I can’t hear you.

I guess we’re going to have to do HEALTH FREEDOM without you, Bob.

Right?

If not, explain.

Explain what the hell you’re doing.

Have a chat with Brian Hooker, who works as senior scientific advisor at the site you founded, Children’s Health Defense. Ask Brian what he thinks about the MMR vaccine. Because that cheating lying CDC researcher, William Thompson, had a number of phone conversations with Brian, and Thompson told Brian the story—the faked study, the MMR-autism connection.

I’m sure Brian will have a lot to say, Bob.

Let me get this straight, Bob. In your new position, you’ve ordered a comprehensive investigation of the potential links between vaccines and autism—and yet you already know the vaccine you just endorsed, the MMR, DOES HAVE A LINK TO AUTISM.

Are you TRYING to crash and burn, Bob?

Do you think, we, in the Health Freedom camp, are so stupid we can’t put pieces of the puzzle together?