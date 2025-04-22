Kennedy is launching a big international study to find the cause of autism.

But “autism” is a general label for a whole bucket of diverse problems.

There is no official physical defining test for diagnosing autism.

No blood test, no urine test, no hair test, no brain scan, no genetic assay.

So tell me how anyone “can find the cause?” It makes no sense. What are you finding the cause OF?

If you read the definition of autism in the official DSM, the psychiatric bible of so-called mental disorders, you’ll see “autism” is a menu of behaviors. That’s all.

Those behaviors can be the result of many factors, acting alone or in concert. We already know that. Without some massive global study.

The definition of autism—the only official one—could be satisfied by the effects of toxic pesticides, toxic drugs (pharmaceutical or street), toxic vaccines, deprivation of oxygen at birth, violent parental abuse of a child, a head injury, chemicals in food, severe nutritional deficiencies…depending on which children you study.

We already know this.

No study is needed.

The big clue is, start from the other end. If you want to know about vaccine damage, study vaccine damage. Don’t call it “autism.”

If you want to know about the effects of toxic medical drugs, study them and their effects. Don’t call those effects “autism.”

Get it?

People have a hard time understanding all this. Why? Because they’ve been brainwashed by the label “autism.” They believe it must stand for something specific. Some definite condition. A unique disorder.

That’s the big lie.

Autism was never a word pointing to a particular condition.

Are you ready? Buckle up. Grit your teeth and wade through an official definition of autism.

[The following definition of autism is from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders: DSM IV] (I) A total of six (or more) items from (A), (B), and (C), with at least two from (A), and one each from (B) and (C) (A) qualitative impairment in social interaction, as manifested by at least two of the following: 1. marked impairments in the use of multiple nonverbal behaviors such as eye-to-eye gaze, facial expression, body posture, and gestures to regulate social interaction 2. failure to develop peer relationships appropriate to developmental level 3. a lack of spontaneous seeking to share enjoyment, interests, or achievements with other people, (e.g., by a lack of showing, bringing, or pointing out objects of interest to other people) 4. lack of social or emotional reciprocity ( note: in the description, it gives the following as examples: not actively participating in simple social play or games, preferring solitary activities, or involving others in activities only as tools or "mechanical" aids ) (B) qualitative impairments in communication as manifested by at least one of the following: 1. delay in, or total lack of, the development of spoken language (not accompanied by an attempt to compensate through alternative modes of communication such as gesture or mime) 2. in individuals with adequate speech, marked impairment in the ability to initiate or sustain a conversation with others 3. stereotyped and repetitive use of language or idiosyncratic language 4. lack of varied, spontaneous make-believe play or social imitative play appropriate to developmental level (C) restricted repetitive and stereotyped patterns of behavior, interests and activities, as manifested by at least two of the following: 1. encompassing preoccupation with one or more stereotyped and restricted patterns of interest that is abnormal either in intensity or focus 2. apparently inflexible adherence to specific, nonfunctional routines or rituals 3. stereotyped and repetitive motor mannerisms (e.g hand or finger flapping or twisting, or complex whole-body movements) 4. persistent preoccupation with parts of objects (II) Delays or abnormal functioning in at least one of the following areas, with onset prior to age 3 years: (A) social interaction (B) language as used in social communication (C) symbolic or imaginative play (III) The disturbance is not better accounted for by Rett's Disorder or Childhood Disintegrative Disorder

—Do you see any physical defining diagnostic test?

Do you see a specific THING, a specific disorder?

Do you see something a giant international study can find the cause of?

Come on. What is all this bullshit?

One thing it is, is a way to avoid PUTTING TOGETHER OBVIOUS FACTS ABOUT VACCINE DAMAGE.

Do you see the con?