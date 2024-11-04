Write it down. Let’s see what happens. If Trump wins.

Kennedy: “On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water. Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease.” (link in footnote)

This would be a very good step forward. But “advise”? Not a regulation? Not a law? Would that come later? And the advice would be issued from the White House? THAT would be interesting, if it means Trump, as President, would maneuver around the FDA and EPA, who would never issue this advice on their own.

But of course, Kennedy is doing the talking right now—for Trump. He did that once before, in 2016, after Trump was elected. Kennedy met with Trump, came out of the meeting and told reporters that he, Kennedy, was going head up an investigation into vaccines, for the new President.

It never happened.

OK, but now in 2024, Trump is talking to the public about Kennedy. In Nevada, Trump said, in his usual somewhat broken style:

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. we have. And he’s going to work on health and women’s health and all of the different reasons, because we’re not really a wealthy or a healthy country…I told Bobby, ‘I want you to take care of health, I want you to look at the food and the food supply and what we put on the food and all sorts of — you can look at, but let me handle the oil and gas, Bobby’.”

I WANT YOU TO TAKE CARE OF HEALTH.

That’s a strong statement. What I’m hearing is Kennedy will have an informal position, if Trump wins. “Health Czar.” Not head of the FDA or Health and Human Services or the EPA.

Hmm. “Informal” would give Trump wiggle room. He could accept some but not all of Kennedy’s advice. He could accept a little bit but not a lot. He could start out supporting Kennedy to the hilt, but push him aside later.

He definitely doesn’t want Kennedy piping up about the toxic effects of fracking. Trump plans to frack like mad.

We’re missing something: