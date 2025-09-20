Disaster.

The vaccine committee decided kids should get the MMR and the chicken pox vaccine separately, instead of getting all that poison in one combined shot. Only morons think this is a big deal. Two doses of poison, not one. It’s all poison.

It’s like asking a boxer, “Do you want to get knocked out and have your brain smashed with one punch, or would you prefer two?”

And the vaccine committee also voted to delay its decision about when newborns should get another poison, the Hep B vaccine.

Well, OK, thanks, boys. We’re cheering in the streets.

Remember back some months when Kennedy said he supported the MMR vaccine and enraged his closest allies and colleagues?

He still supports it.

The three vaccines under current CDC consideration prevent five viruses that don’t exist. But of course, no one at the CDC is even vaguely thinking about THAT. Why would they? They’re fully on board with every fairy tale virus that comes waltzing down the pipeline.

Even within their completely crazy concept of diseases, they readily assert that Hepatitis B is a disease of whores and intravenous drug users. However, babies must get the shot on the day they’re born. Even though their mothers can be tested for it before birth, and if the test is negative, the baby could be exempted.

Figure that one out.

Try to imagine the “scientific” sales job it took to promote whores and IV drug addicts into “infants must get the vaccine no later than 24 hours after birth.”

Do you really think Kennedy’s commission will make its upcoming report on the “causes of autism” with a strong conclusion that the Hep B vaxx, on the day of birth, is major factor?