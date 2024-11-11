What Kennedy wants is called VSD.

Vaccine Safety Datalink.

It belongs to the CDC. It’s very, very private.

Nobody from the outside can apply for access and succeed.

It contains a VERY large number of reports about adverse reactions after vaccination. But not patient reports (that’s VAERS). No, this is serious data from the CDC’s partners: “health maintenance systems”. Like hospital chains. Insurance companies.

—For example, patient’s name, address, date of vaccination, name of vaccine, what the adverse reaction was, whether it was temporary or ongoing, the patient’s medical history, whether he was suffering from health conditions that would put him at risk from injury by the vaccine…

There are federal laws which protect, until Hell freezes over, this VSD database from outside scrutiny. For instance, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

So even if Trump waved a magic wand, Kennedy wouldn’t be able to waltz through the CDC door and into the secret vault.

Even if Kennedy could access the database—let’s pretend—what would he really have in front of him, with all these reports of harm right there under his nose?

Would he have a legal case? I say no. He would run into the army of Mainstream Medicine in a Mainstream Courtroom. “Experts” would make several arguments against Kennedy. The most important one is:

“We give millions of vaccinations every year. These reports of adverse reactions make up only a tiny fraction of our whole program of immunization, which is vastly successful at protecting the public from dangerous diseases. Only a misguided fool would suggest taking these vaccines off the market and away from the population. That action would put us back in the Dark Ages and cause irreparable harm.”

And those experts would win.

And Kennedy, trying to use the CDC database to leverage a repeal of the 1986 law which bars citizens from suing vaccine makers for injury…Kennedy’s effort on that front would fail.

So whether or not Kennedy could gain access to the CDC secret database, he would fail.

He should know all this.

If he doesn’t, he’s blinded by his own knight’s errant mission—which is a good mission, a great mission, but doomed.

On the other hand, if by some miracle he gained access to the database, he could use it to convince the public, DIRECTLY, that vaccines are a true disaster and always have been.

Imagine him sitting down with the man who has the second largest podcast on the planet—Tucker Carlson—and going through some of the most horrific reports of patients having been destroyed by the injections.

NOW we’re talking. And now Kennedy would be talking.

BUT for that, Kennedy doesn’t need the CDC database. He already has something far more convincing: