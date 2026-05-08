I’m writing this on April 27, two days after the shooting—but I’m saving it for future posting, to prove the point: the simple facts I’m about to mention have been forgotten. ALREADY.

Yes, I’ve read most or all of the conspiracy theories, and I’m not flat-out denying the possibility of any of them. But here I’m keeping it stark and simple.

First, the night of the shooting, and the day after, news outlets reported “there was an exchange of gunfire.” That means Cole Allen opened fire, and the Secret Service agents responded with fire.

BUT THEY ALL MISSED COLE ALLEN.

Preposterous. Unless the agents are all completely incompetent in the use of firearms.

Did you read any reports of Cole Allen being taken to the hospital for treatment? No. So he wasn’t hit.

A gaggle, or several, agents shot at him as he was apparently charging at them and they all missed.

That in itself is grounds for doubt…about what was really going on. Large doubt.

You or I could have picked out three good old boys from the hills who wouldn’t have missed. But these highly trained agents…oops…no dice. “Suspect is unharmed.”

Unless…the agents were supposed to miss.

Moving right along…