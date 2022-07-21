Kids with credit cards, a cultural innovation...
Purchasing counterfeit Adderall and Xanax online
...Brought to you by permissive parents. And aren’t they wonderful?
Keep in mind that most of these kids are not working or earning money. The parents are going along with the trend. Children must be gifted and outfitted with plastic.
Now, I’ll tell you about a very disturbing situation. With those credit cards, kids can order drugs online. Adderall, for example, to help them study. Xanax, to quell their anxiety.
The drugs’ effects are bad enough as-is. BUT criminal groups and ambitious internet entrepreneurs are selling counterfeit versions of those drugs.
The pills look like Adderall and Xanax, but they aren’t. They contain the opioid FENTANYL and METHAMPHETAMINE.
No one can predict how much of these substitutions are in any given pill.
US Drug Enforcement Agency: “Producing illicit fentanyl is not an exact science. Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage. DEA analysis has found counterfeit pills ranging from .02 to 5.1 milligrams (more than twice the lethal dose) of fentanyl per tablet.”
“42% of pills tested for fentanyl contained at least 2 mg of fentanyl, considered a potentially lethal dose.”
The counterfeit pills are made in illegal labs in Mexico and the US, in sub-standard conditions.
Getting the picture? I hope so.
These counterfeit pills are, of course, also being humped through the open southern border and sold on the streets of America. A recent DEA bust on the outskirts of Los Angeles netted a million pills.
But of course, kids must have their credit cards so they can freely roam the internet and order anything they please.
-- Jon Rappoport
This information needs to be spread far and wide!! Having worked as an addictions nurse for years I can tell you that people find it easy to get drugs on-line. And you are right!! So much crap is included in each pressed pill. People would react with horror when they got their urine test. "What do you mean I had benzos and cocaine in my urine? I thought I did an opiate". People are dying!!!
A few years ago a dear friend of mine spent weeks finding a trainer for her new dog and then several additional weeks working with that trainer and her dog. Something clicked for me then. The average American idiot takes on the care and structuring of his or her dog with the same level of care and intelligence that parents bring to child rearing. They appear in the role of parents but are utterly incapable of being parents. They've been killing their own for years with lack of structure and lack of education and by pills and capsules. Now they're aiding in making their children into demented little hypochondriacs AND allowing them to receive toxic injections...sometimes in the process acting as ad hoc medical assistants. We are here.