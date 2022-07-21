...Brought to you by permissive parents. And aren’t they wonderful?

Keep in mind that most of these kids are not working or earning money. The parents are going along with the trend. Children must be gifted and outfitted with plastic.

Now, I’ll tell you about a very disturbing situation. With those credit cards, kids can order drugs online. Adderall, for example, to help them study. Xanax, to quell their anxiety.

The drugs’ effects are bad enough as-is. BUT criminal groups and ambitious internet entrepreneurs are selling counterfeit versions of those drugs.

The pills look like Adderall and Xanax, but they aren’t. They contain the opioid FENTANYL and METHAMPHETAMINE.

No one can predict how much of these substitutions are in any given pill.

US Drug Enforcement Agency: “Producing illicit fentanyl is not an exact science. Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage. DEA analysis has found counterfeit pills ranging from .02 to 5.1 milligrams (more than twice the lethal dose) of fentanyl per tablet.”

“42% of pills tested for fentanyl contained at least 2 mg of fentanyl, considered a potentially lethal dose.”

The counterfeit pills are made in illegal labs in Mexico and the US, in sub-standard conditions.

Getting the picture? I hope so.

These counterfeit pills are, of course, also being humped through the open southern border and sold on the streets of America. A recent DEA bust on the outskirts of Los Angeles netted a million pills.

But of course, kids must have their credit cards so they can freely roam the internet and order anything they please.

-- Jon Rappoport