Jul 21, 2022

This information needs to be spread far and wide!! Having worked as an addictions nurse for years I can tell you that people find it easy to get drugs on-line. And you are right!! So much crap is included in each pressed pill. People would react with horror when they got their urine test. "What do you mean I had benzos and cocaine in my urine? I thought I did an opiate". People are dying!!!

Jul 21, 2022Edited

A few years ago a dear friend of mine spent weeks finding a trainer for her new dog and then several additional weeks working with that trainer and her dog. Something clicked for me then. The average American idiot takes on the care and structuring of his or her dog with the same level of care and intelligence that parents bring to child rearing. They appear in the role of parents but are utterly incapable of being parents. They've been killing their own for years with lack of structure and lack of education and by pills and capsules. Now they're aiding in making their children into demented little hypochondriacs AND allowing them to receive toxic injections...sometimes in the process acting as ad hoc medical assistants. We are here.

