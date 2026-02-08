(This is Part-9; for Part-8, go here.)

Read my prior articles on this explosive lawsuit here.

The train is leaving the station. Get on board, FOX, Sharyl Attkisson, Bari Weiss. This is a national story.

This is a RICO CASE. WHICH MEANS RACKETEERING.

This new lawsuit mentions a name many people remember. Dr. Paul Offit. He once made a crazy vaccine claim. But for the first time, we learn from the lawsuit the really sinister cause behind Offit and his claim.

In reading the full lawsuit complaint, you come across a section on how AAP, the American Academy of Pediatrics (with 67,000 pediatricians as members) handled the growing worries of parents.

What were these worries?

That too many vaccines loaded into their children could be harmful. The parents wanted to know whether that was true.

AAP, as the front PR group for “vaccines are fine” came up with an answer. A reassuring answer.

But it wasn’t an answer to that question.

It was sheer drivel, written by Paul Offit, MD. Offit made a famous and insane claim.

He came up with a fake answer, which THEN BECAME HOLY SCRIPTURE FOR 67,000 PEDIATRICIANS WHEN THEY TALKED TO PARENTS ABOUT VACCINATING THEIR KIDS.

FRAUD.

TOTAL FRAUD.

HIGHLY DANGEROUS FRAUD.

Here is the section from the lawsuit complaint that spells it out: