Since I wrote this article, mainstream outlets are claiming Tyler Robinson confessed to the murder in an online chat before he was arrested. Maybe he did, maybe he didn’t. Either way, I’m not assuming a real investigation is finished. There are too many gaping holes. And if Robinson confesses now, that still is not the end. In jail, under pressure, people can say anything...

Here’s that scenario, which has been flooding social media:

Very soon after Charlie Kirk was killed, a private plane left the nearby Provo airport.

NO ONE PUT OUT AN ORDER TO CLOSE AIRPORTS.

The plane made a short flight to another small airport. At some point during the trip, it illegally turned off its own tracker. It went dark.

It could have flown a small group of the real killers and handlers and dropped them off.

Then the plane returned to Provo.

I’ll give you more details in a minute.

I’m not claiming this private plane story is a true account, but I AM saying SOMEBODY is investigating it.

Somebody like Homeland Security, and the NSA.

These and other federal agencies are ALWAYS checking out and gauging social media. They watch it, they assess its influence, they consider it a VERY fertile area for understanding “public consciousness” and reaction to major events. Hell, there are players who stage events just to see what the reaction will be—and what better place to find out than social media?

THEREFORE, if there really was a private flight out of Provo, the feds already know a lot about it right now.

Airports have surveillance cameras. What about the pilot? Was his license on record at Provo? Did it turn out to be phony? How about human witnesses at both airports? If the plane was registered to a shell company, what’s behind that shell? Who at either airport knew the plane turned off its own tracker? Was this reported at the time?

Suppose this story is real and it means something highly significant and it IS connected to the Kirk murder.

In that case, the feds know a lot or everything about it right now—and they’re saying nothing. And they will say nothing. And we’ll never know about it, unless a whistleblower wants to risk his life by talking out of school.

Here’s another angle: