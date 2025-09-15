(This is Part-4; for Part-3, go here.)

It keeps rolling. The wheels turn.

People make the wheels turn.

Who cares about evidence? Read my prior piece about evidence here.

If a high-profile figure were killed and a right-wing suspect were taken into custody, big conservative news outlets would be all over the evidence—looking for holes, claiming fraud.

But in this case, it’s a done deal. No need to dig beneath the surface. Tyler Robinson was on the roof, he fired the fatal bullet, he confessed to his father, he was living with a tranny, it’s Trantifa, he belongs to a murderous cult, cops found the rifle, he’s in jail under Special Watch in case he tries to kill himself…

On it rolls.

Robinson hasn’t confessed, he isn’t cooperating with the cops or the FBI, which just proves he’s stubborn and has no regrets about what he did, it has nothing to do with possible innocence. Of course not.

He couldn’t possibly be innocent, because he’s guilty.

He hated Charlie Kirk, so he killed him. He couldn’t hate Kirk and not kill him.

To consider the possibility that Robinson is innocent is to defile the memory of Charlie Kirk. Uh-huh.

How could someone oppose transgenderism and NOT call Robinson guilty? Blah-blah.

Could Tyler Robinson be a Lee Oswald? Don’t be ridiculous. In the JFK case, we know the rifle was a pathetic excuse for a murder weapon. Here, in Utah, the rifle was…

Yes? The rifle was what?

Forget about the rifle. Robinson is guilty.

Like Osama bin Laden was guilty of masterminding September 11th?