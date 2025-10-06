DHS Secretary Kristi Noem accused terrorists, gangs, and drug cartels of offering cash payments for killing specific agents.

That’s SERIOUS.

If what she’s saying is true, why did she only go on FOX on Sunday to announce it? And why did Trump advisor Stephen Miller only attack Illinois Governor Fatso Pritzker for protecting terrorists in a comment Miller posted on X?

This is stuff for a full White House announcement to the nation. With Hegseth, Kash Patel, Bondi, Noem, Homan standing together.

The announcement would make it clear that these bounties are an ultimate result of the open borders policy. These gangs and terrorists and cartel members HAVE BECOME EMBEDDED IN AMERICA.

They’ve been doing business here. And the mass ICE deportations are taking away their people and their money.

TELL THE WHOLE STORY.

The Governors—Pritzker, Newsom, Walz, and others—are standing up for the terrorists.

Tell America in no uncertain terms that in the last 20 years, the fabric of the country has changed. People can’t hide their heads in the sand anymore. We aren’t just dealing with a “Most Wanted List” of 100 or 1000 criminals. Cartels and international gangs have MANY members living inside the US working for them.

But it’s not only an issue of telling The People what’s going on. It’s how you tell them. And Kristi Noem isn’t the person for that job.

Find the right people to tell the country the story of what’s been happening. Not Kristi Noem. Not Kash Patel. Not Pam Bondi.

THIS is why I’ve been writing about BULLY PULPIT. It’s not just an abstract idea. It’s individuals who can move hearts and souls and minds. For the right reasons.

And they don’t do it in little sound bites. They lay it ALL out.

Trump is the obvious choice for the job. But his storytelling ability comes and goes. And we need fresh voices.

Tucker, Stave Bannon? Sure, why not? But we need people from the government. In this case, not Hegseth. He could definitely pull it off, but then Americans would see the battle against terrorists as a pure military operation, and it shouldn’t be.

Where are the people in Congress who can tell this story with authentic power? Is there even ONE?