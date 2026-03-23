I’ve been covering Rick’s brilliant racketeering case against the childhood vaccine schedule and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

This new one involves a federal judge in Massachusetts deciding the CDC can’t change the childhood schedule, and can’t appoint new members to its vaccine advisory committee.

What??

Rick explains this in a post at his blog. You can read his detailed analysis here.

But as you read Rick’s incisive dismantling of the judge’s rulings, keep in mind that this judge is ruling against the US government, AND THE GOVERNMENT IS DRAGGING ITS HEELS BY FAILING TO FILE AN APPEAL. That takes the cake.

What are Kennedy and HHS and the government waiting for? The judge to decide every child in America has to take every vaccine on the market twice a year?

Here is a quote from Rick Jaffe’s article:

“Something happened on March 16 that Kennedy’s people need to understand.”

“District Judge Brian Murphy in Massachusetts issued a preliminary injunction in AAP v. Kennedy that freezes the federal childhood vaccine schedule and strips the CDC Director of the authority to change who gets which vaccines. Not for a week. Not until the next hearing. For the duration of this case, which could be years…”

“I’ll say it plainly: the CDC Director cannot, right now, today, change a single vaccine recommendation on the childhood schedule. Cannot reclassify a vaccine. Cannot act on new safety data about an existing vaccine.”

—Are you getting this, reader? This is Rick’s boil-down of what is happening at court and at the CDC.

A judge has taken over the CDC: