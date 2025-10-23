According to Amazon documents obtained by the New York Times, the giant company is projecting 600,000 new jobs will open up by 2033, because its sales will keep expanding, and…

Those 600,000 jobs will be filled by AI.

Amazon denies this.

It says their overall plan also involves shifting human jobs. The leap in the use of AI robots will create new human jobs in robot maintenance and programming.

Hmm. That doesn’t sound convincing at all.

Actually, it sounds like a loud warning bell clanging to the whole US economy.

The robots are already here, and more are coming. Many more. They’re not science fiction. And they’re not decades away.

This overpowering revolution comes under the heading of: