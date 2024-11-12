What Trump meant was Congressman Lee Zeldin, who Trump just nominated to head up the Environmental Protection Agency.

Zeldin is for fracking, and Kennedy is against it. The EPA oversees fracking/no fracking.

Bang.

So Trump’s promise to put Kennedy “in charge of US Health” takes another blow. The EPA is a major health agency.

Obviously, “Czar Kennedy” had no input whatsoever in Trump’s choice of Zeldin.

And what about the EPA’s central involvement in regulating toxic pesticides—one of Kennedy’s big issues? Is Kennedy going to be able to tell Zeldin what positions to take, what actions to take?

I see no reason to think so.

Czar? Kennedy? Trump was effusive before the results of the election rolled in. Kennedy would be in charge of all-things-health.

Now? Looking like yet another one of Trump’s exaggerations.

If it isn’t, Trump better spell out what the hell he really means by “Bobby is in charge.”

And Kennedy ought to speak up about that, too.

Let’s see. What does the EPA regulate?

Air quality. Water quality. Hazardous waste disposal. Landfills. Pesticides. The agency is supposed to stand for clean water, land, and air.

All key issues for Kennedy.

And apparently, now, out of his hands.

Bang. Bang.

“Leave the oil and gas to me, Bobby.” It didn’t take a genius to see this coming. Kennedy had to know Trump was talking about “frack, baby, frack.” And to make that happen…

Trump needed his own man as head of the EPA.

As soon as Trump announced Zeldin was his dude, a whole lot of chemical industry people started popping champagne corks.

Zeldin has no overall position on pesticides. He has secured federal funding to make the Long Island Sound (in his Congressional District) cleaner, to protect fisheries. But that’s a far cry from acting as a national watchdog on pollution.

Lost in the corridors of politics—is that Kennedy’s fate?