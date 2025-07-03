I warned this could happen, in a recent article. And now here it is.

I’m going to boil this down, and then suggest the Trump remedy.

Trump declared that people who come into the US illegally, through the border, can’t then apply for asylum in the US.

Why? Because they already broke the law. Simple.

Now, a federal district judge has blocked that Trump Order.

Doesn’t matter why. He blocked it.

But—as I’ve been telling you—the Supreme Court just ruled that a federal judge can only make a ruling that applies to the specific plaintiffs in the case before him.

The judge’s ruling does NOT apply to the whole country.

So in this immigration case, the judge can say to the plaintiffs, “You’re right. Trump’s Order does cause you harm. You and your 16 members CAN apply for asylum in the US, even though all of you entered the US illegally.”

Get it?

The judge applies his ruling—sane, stupid, ridiculous, brilliant, doesn’t matter—ONLY to the people, the plaintiffs, who filed the action with him.

However, Trump advisor, Stephen Miller, a smart guy, sees something else going on in this immigration case. Here is his response posted on social media:

“To try to circumvent the Supreme Court ruling on nationwide injunctions a marxist judge has declared that all potential FUTURE illegal aliens on foreign soil (eg a large portion of planet earth) are part of a protected global ‘class’ entitled to admission into the United States.”

Miller sees that this little federal judge has a major con going. Here’s how the con works:

The plaintiffs before the judge don’t say their immigration group has 16 members. No. They say their group REPRESENTS ten million people.

They say some of these ten million are already in the US illegally. And others are still living in Mexico, Venezuela, Panama, Iceland, France, Nigeria—everywhere—and haven’t even thought about entering the US yet. But they’re “in the group.”

This notion is total bullshit.

And the federal judge knows that.

But he’s choosing to go along with it.

He’s allowing the plaintiffs in front of him to “represent” any illegal alien, past or present or future, anywhere on the planet.

And therefore, his ruling in the case WILL apply to the whole US, and actually the world.

In pulling this con, the judge is violating every judicial practice in the book.

Here is what is SUPPOSED TO happen: