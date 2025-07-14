“I’m Bond. Pam Bondi.”

“I’m Bong. Dan Bongino.”

The Lefties are in heaven.

They’ve finally got some red meat inside the Trump admin.

A brawl.

Bongino sounds like he’s ordering from an old-time Chinese menu. One from Column A, two from Column B…

“I’ll resign if Bondi stays, unless Kash goes, in which case I’ll stay, or if Bondi and Kash both go then I’ll…”

“Do you want that with the Chop Suey or the Wonton Soup?”

The Epstein pedo-blackmail operation has been musical chairs for a long time. When the music stopped, whoever the AG and FBI chief were, they’d be holding the bag.

The music has stopped, and it’s Bondi and Kash.

But since the Epstein operation was also always too big to fail…

Then the AG and the FBI chief left with the bag would always be dispensable.

Now, Bondi and Kash might both have to go.

Too many big shots on the client list. Can’t expose them.

“Hi, I’m Pam Bondi. I always knew this day would come. Trump told me it might. I’d be in charge of revealing what can’t be revealed, so I’d have to lie and keep lying and everybody would know I was lying. I mean, Trump himself had a long relationship with Epstein. I helped engineer that first slap-on-the-wrist sentence for Epstein down in Florida. So I was a good candidate for the US Attorney General job later on. And here I am now. In the wind. The music stopped and I don’t have a chair…”

“Hi, I’m Kash Patel. Well, it’s been fun for a few months as FBI director. But Trump promised ‘transparency’, and MAGA Nation wants all pedo rings exposed, so that leaves me with the Epstein bag. I’m supposed to go up against the Mossad, CIA, and Trump himself? Are you kidding? The way I hear it, the Mossad created the client list…”

“Hi, I’m Dan Bongino. I’m a sacrificial lamb. As soon as I got this gig as assistant FBI director, I realized I was up the creek looking for a chair after the music stopped. I was told I had to lie about Epstein. Yeah, so I said he killed himself in his cell and the video proved it and all that crap. If I get kicked out of this job, will FOX even take me back as a commentator? I’ll have to let a couple of years go by and try to land a spot at Newsmax or I’ll end up doing security for Saudi princes…”

Memo to Lefty writers on Substack: