—And I prove how competent AI is at faking everyday fake journalism.

msn[dot]com: “Business Insider is just one of many newsrooms across the country, from the Washington Post to Los Angeles Times, that are grappling with how to deploy generative artificial intelligence in ways that increase speed and scale without undermining trust—or the role of journalists…the pressure is on news outlets to incorporate AI without wading into an ethical minefield and tainting their hard-earned reputations.”

Tainting their hard-earned WHAT?

Reputations??

I guess they’re trying to be comedians.

The solution to all this is easy:

They should let AI write all their stories.

The real choice for them is between AI and taking their talking points from the DNC-RNC-CIA.

Go with AI.

Get rid of all the human “reporters.”

There is one other option but it’s ridiculous to suggest: tell the truth.

That isn’t on their radar.

To get a sense of where they are…for instance, they’re worried that Robert Kennedy is going TOO FAR.

Yeah.

And how can America repair its international reputation after investigating SOMALIS for fraud?

Yeah.

Here’s how easy the switch to AI can be. I went to ChatGPT and had a brief conversation with it. I asked it to perform as a reporter, and in about 3 seconds, it gave me the opening of an article that any legacy news outlet could publish without a flicker of concern:

ME, TO CHATGPT: