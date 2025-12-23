And not just as a New Year’s Resolution.

In this case, I’m talking about so-called leaders who absolutely refuse to use evidence against the medical cartel’s killing machine. It’s long past the time when we can excuse them for not noticing the evidence is THERE, in broad daylight.

They know, and they refuse.

I’ve supplied a ton of the evidence.

When Trump was elected, and launched MAHA with Kennedy as his lead man, people began to believe we would embark on a whole new path of…destroying evil. That’s putting it in a nutshell.

DESTROYING EVIL.

I’m sure some people don’t like that idea. It sounds too…what? Aggressive? I don’t think it’s too aggressive at all.

Isn’t that what good people want to do? Or would they rather retreat from the whole arena and go off on a cloud somewhere?

To be clear, I’m not talking about guns and bullets when I say DESTROY. I’m talking about using massive evidence to expose the medical cartel for what it is. And doing it in such a way that the American people become intensely and irrevocably aware of the evidence and what it means. It means medical mass murder.

The esteemed leaders of MAHA won’t go for that all-out campaign.

There’s a vast difference between making occasional comments about this evidence and carrying on an unstoppable campaign to force the American people to wake up.

MAHA leaders know the difference. They’re not dumb.