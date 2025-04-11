This is what I wrote before the explosive news broke that Kennedy has endorsed the MMR vaccine against measles:

“Kennedy has taken a long look at the Health Freedom/MAHA movement. He’s made an assessment about what all these people are ready for, and what they’re not ready for.”

“He’s sensible. He’s figured out how far his people will go.”

“And on the surface, he’s right. His supporters aren’t ready, for example, to dive in and give their full support to major statements and moves against vaccines.”

That’s what I wrote. Little did I realize Kennedy was about to endorse the MMR vaccine against the measles. Indeed, he DID look at the Health Freedom movement, and he decided that movement wasn’t strong enough to support him, if he continued to refuse endorsing a vaccine against measles. He decided the stronger force was the medical cartel.

Then I wrote—before knowing Kennedy would endorse the MMR vaccine:

“However, UNDER THE SURFACE, something quite different is there. Waiting. Waiting for a signal.”

“Huge numbers of Health Freedom people ARE ready to get behind an all-out exposure of medical crimes. Including vaccines.”

“We the People need to let Kennedy know we’re here and we’re ready and we mean business.”

“Then his sensible approach will come up with a new assessment. The one we want.”

—Well, Kennedy and his “sensible approach” didn’t wait to see how much support he really has under the surface. He threw a bone to the vaccine forces, a very big bone, and he endorsed the MMR, a shot which was previously linked to autism, by the CDC, and then that link was covered up and buried.

But none of this changes my premise—WE have to show the medical cartel and the people of America that we’re not screwing around. We mean business. We’re not the tofu and kale crowd. We want the vaccine POISON to stop. Whether or not Kennedy is on our side. Regardless.

THAT’S what I was referring to in my recent article, MEDICAL TRUTH NOW.