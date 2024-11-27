This is the lie I’m focusing on in this piece: ‘vaccines protect children against serious illnesses; children must take vaccines to avoid potentially devastating diseases.’

I’ve put together factors that protect children, factors which have nothing to do with these shots.

Here they are, framed as a challenge to all the vaccine liars:

Show me a community of unvaccinated children. The kids have received NO vaccines.

The kids live in stable homes (two parents), the neighborhood is safe, the water supply is clean, the kids are fed nutritious food, they exercise and play outdoors, they aren’t fixated on screens, they aren’t carrying around cell phones. They attend decent safe schools where actual subjects are taught. Where they’re not ingrained with causes and memes and biased politics.

And now, in such a community anywhere in America, show me ONE large serious outbreak of any kind of illness you want to call by some familiar name—measles, mumps, chickenpox, whooping cough, flu—ONE large serious outbreak of illness where the UNVACCINATED kids didn’t recover and go on to keep living good lives.

Show me ONE such community in America.

ONE.

You can’t.

The factors I embedded in my portrait of an unvaccinated community are the important ones for producing good health.

NOT vaccines.

You want to produce good health in kids? Do what’s necessary to move toward the kind of community I just described.

And if you really want a shock to your system, take one of your heavily vaccinated communities, match it against one of mine…and compare the overall health of the children in both communities.

Then shut up and go away.

Because you lose.

I not only issue this challenge to egregious vaccine liars everywhere, but also to Robert Kennedy, Marty Makary, and Dave Weldon, chosen by Trump to head up Health and Human Services, the FDA, and the CDC. Because those three men say they’re pro-vaccine, they just want to make vaccines safer. Blah-blah.

Face facts: