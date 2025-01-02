Before getting to today’s article, which I wrote several days ago, I just want to make one point about the massacre in New Orleans. A former FBI supervisor came out and said it’s very unusual for the Bureau to call the crime TERRORISM so soon in the investigation. The fact that they did means they already had this killer on their radar. They had him connected to some group. They had evidence. We should keep this in mind moving forward. Are we going to hear what that evidence is? The details? And of course, considering the source, will the evidence be credible?

You’ll see in today’s article, I mention car crashes, as a metaphor. I wrote that before the mass murder in New Orleans. That was not any kind of sideways reference to the terrorist killings.

In a recent column, ‘Kill Obamacare, not CEOs,’ (link in footnote) Ann Coulter lists just some of the transgender services United Healthcare insurance covers:

— Bilateral mastectomy or breast reduction

— Breast augmentation with breast implants or fat transfer

— Clitoroplasty (creation of clitoris)

— Hysterectomy (removal of uterus)

— Labiaplasty (creation of labia)

— Laser or electrolysis hair removal in advance of genital reconstruction

— Metoidioplasty (creation of penis, using clitoris)

— Orchiectomy (removal of testicles)

— Penectomy (removal of penis)

— Penile prosthesis

— Phalloplasty (creation of penis)

— Salpingo-oophorectomy (removal of fallopian tubes and ovaries)

— Scrotoplasty (creation of scrotum)

— Testicular prostheses

— Thyroid cartilage reduction/reduction thyroid chondroplasty/tracheal shave (removal or reduction of the Adam’s apple)

This sounds like a free insurance policy prisoners would sign on to, as they’re entering Auschwitz.

In case you thought transgenderism was just a social movement, read the list again.