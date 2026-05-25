The headlines and reports are everywhere. The US is in “a reading recession.” Over half of high school seniors can’t read at grade level. The decline started in 2013.

None of these claims describe how bad it really is. You can find lots of 12th graders who can’t read at 4th grade level. Teachers just pass them up the line every year, like burgers to go.

Because if teachers stuck to their guns, mad chaos would result. You’d have hundreds and thousands of kids stuck in one 4th grade class for years. “Yes, Mrs. Smith. Your son is 15 and he’s still in 4th grade. And no, we won’t let him move on. He can’t spell, he can’t read.”