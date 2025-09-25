A new JAMA Network study is pointing out that the kids are supposed to receive “behavioral therapy” first, and then if that doesn’t work, they get the drugs, but this protocol isn’t being followed.

The hell with all that. Little kids are being labeled with a condition that doesn’t exist AND they’re being given speed-type drugs.

The whole thing is a major crime.

The study findings: “In this cohort study of electronic health records for 712 ,478 children seen in primary care practices at 8 US pediatric health systems, the prevalence of ADHD was 1.4%...; 68.2% of patients were prescribed medications and 42.2% had medications prescribed within 30 days of diagnosis…”

—Take a little kid three years old and decide he has a condition. A “hyperactive” condition. For which there is no defining diagnostic test. THEN give him “therapy.”

Are they serious? Yes.

Talk therapy with a little kid.

Excuse me, BEHAVORIAL therapy.

Then, if that doesn’t work…to accomplish WHAT? If that doesn’t work, give him SPEED.

Three years old, five years old.

Sure. Because we need more drug addicts. And the best strategy is, start them early.

Before they have any idea what’s happening to them.

I think the doctors and psychiatrists would know what’s happening to themselves if they found themselves in prison. Which is where they belong.