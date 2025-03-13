I’ve seen enough evidence. I’ve listened to the torch bearers of the Movement. I’m making the call.

By the time MAHA reaches its ultimate degree of influence, it will have lost of most of its hair in the process. And it will deliver very little.

Its whole basis has to change. Radically.

People can continue dreaming if they want to. They can continue to make a personal investment of faith in Robert Kennedy if they want to. But the intelligent thing to do is: separate personal faith and admiration for the man from what he will actually accomplish, given his approach to solving issues.

He shows no signs of knocking down walls. He’s not the extreme disruptor he needs to be.

Make no mistake about it, the entrenched medical/pharmaceutical establishment can only be toppled from its throne by massive popular revolt.

How that happens…this is what I’ve been writing and speaking about. Listen to my recent podcast here.

Very smart lawyers, who are dedicated to Health Freedom and who have worked cases with Kennedy, are thrilled by his confirmation as head of Health and Human Services. They’re clueless.

The deep ongoing crimes of the medical cartel aren’t going to be solved in the courts. Or on Capitol Hill. Or through reform at the FDA, CDC, and NIH.

MAHA, on its present course, will achieve some results at those federal agencies. But not enough. Celebrations will be delusional.