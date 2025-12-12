There is not knowing. Then there is NOT WANTING to know.

MAHA is firmly in the second camp.

Why?

Because the truth about the medical cartel is RADICAL.

It’s very deep.

I know. I’m one of the people who has supplying it. Finding it and exposing it.

For most of MAHA, that radical truth is too hot to handle. As in: “I didn’t bargain for THIS.” “I thought we were just going for more freedom of choice.” “I signed on because of the COVID vaccine. You mean there’s MORE?”

Yes, Virginia, there’s a lot more.

And it cuts deep into society. It makes clear the need to revolutionize society, because medical murder and maiming are so widespread.

You can’t slough that off with a few new HHS regulations.

FACT: At minimum, the US medical system kills 2.25 MILLION people per decade. Is that part of MAHA’s knowledge base? Of course not.

I’ve exposed this medical kill rate for 15 years. MANY times. It never sticks. It’s never picked up and shared widely.

I’ve reported on THAT, too. And I’ve analyzed the reasons why it isn’t picked up six ways from Sunday.

The bottom line: Most people DON’T WANT to know.

This piece of evidence on medically caused death in America could be the number one weapon for MAHA now. It could be deployed constantly, by the movement’s leaders, in many different venues and contexts…and do such damage the medical cartel would never be the same.

How about this for no-cost, absolutely free, devastating PR: