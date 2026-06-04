More than 2 months ago, at a MAHA roundtable of leaders in DC, a plan was hatched. There would be:

A national campaign to tell America the country has been suffering from a “Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury.”

One of the geniuses suggested going with an acronym: MEVI.

To me, MEVI sounds like the name of a manufacturer of staple-guns, or possibly a brand of chewing gum from Eastern Europe.

But OK. Something was better than nothing. And yes, the idea of launching a national campaign—and digging Americans out of their medical trance—a good notion. I mean, millions of people already know first-hand about vaccine injuries and deaths. Make them see this IS a massive epidemic? Sure. Do it. Go for it.

But what’s happened since that MAHA decision was made? Any national campaign happening around where you live?