MEVI is a MESS; READ ALL ABOUT IT; MAHA is a big nothing burger again
More than 2 months ago, at a MAHA roundtable of leaders in DC, a plan was hatched. There would be:
A national campaign to tell America the country has been suffering from a “Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury.”
One of the geniuses suggested going with an acronym: MEVI.
To me, MEVI sounds like the name of a manufacturer of staple-guns, or possibly a brand of chewing gum from Eastern Europe.
But OK. Something was better than nothing. And yes, the idea of launching a national campaign—and digging Americans out of their medical trance—a good notion. I mean, millions of people already know first-hand about vaccine injuries and deaths. Make them see this IS a massive epidemic? Sure. Do it. Go for it.
But what’s happened since that MAHA decision was made? Any national campaign happening around where you live?