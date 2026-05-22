They’ve lost the thread, if they ever had it. While Kennedy was thinking about running for President in 2024, they waited breathlessly for his decision—because they thought they saw daylight in the struggle for a little thing called MEDICAL JUSTICE.

They thought Kennedy could deliver. He was unique. He was a national figure. Attaching themselves to his coattails was the best idea they’d had in a long time.

They were dazzled.

So they didn’t think all the way the through the proposition.