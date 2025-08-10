Think of the scandals coming to light.

Epstein. The Russiagate-Trump op. Going back a few months, the DOGE discoveries at USAID. The Supreme Court decision exposing all the little leftist federal judges.

Isn’t it time for a giant medical scandal?

Suppose it happened this way?

“A document buried at the CDC for 25 years has been leaked. It was originally published and then suppressed. It details how the US medical system has been directly responsible for the deaths of 225,000 Americans every year, as well as the disabling of many more citizens…”

“Several well-known physicians acknowledge the legitimacy and accuracy of the explosive claims in the document, and a famous long-standing institution, the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, admits that the author of the document was one of their own, a revered public health expert.”

“Several medical journalists allege that Robert Kennedy has had the document in his possession for at least four months, and they want to know why he hasn’t released it…”

There you go. Our turn. A giant medical scandal, and the truth comes out.

Of course, my readers know I’m talking about Dr. Barbara Starfield’s 2000 review, published in JAMA, “Is US Health Really the Best in the World.”

I‘ve been writing about it for more than 15 years.

With one or two exceptions in all that time, no medical journalist has picked up on it.

Why can’t it be repackaged now, and overwhelm all other current scandals because of its deeply shocking nature?

Why can’t Steve Bannon or Ron Johnson or the NY Post “suddenly discover it” and blow the lid off? Leading to all sorts of immediate denials—which turn into shamed confessions…

Yes, I think it’s time.

Don’t you want to see all sorts of eminent doctors get up on their hind legs and try to reject the claims in the Starfield Report—and then have to admit the truth—and be accused of knowing the truth for many years?

Don’t you want to the see the public and media furor rise to such a high pitch that Trump himself has to make comments?

What will he say? Will he try to dismiss the subject the way he tried to bury the Epstein story?