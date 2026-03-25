As you know, I don’t only unearth inconvenient facts, I then go after the professionals who refuse to admit the facts are real.

These so-called medical reporters are blocking people’s access to the truth.

You could say they’re paid to do just that.

The proof is, if they expose the truth, they’ll be fired. And they know it.

On top of this, many mainstream news outlets hire doctors as medical reporters. What are these jackasses going to do with the truth? They have to hide it. Otherwise, they could be hauled up before state medical boards and have their licenses to practice medicine stripped from them.

OK, let’s take a vivid example. As you know if you’ve been reading my work for a while, I’ve shown, time and time again, that none of the so-called 300 or so mental disorders has a defining diagnostic test, a physical test that confirms or denies a patient has a disorder.

The proof? Go through the entire official bible of psychiatry, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, and try to find ONE such test. A blood test, a urine test, a brain scan, a genetic assay. You won’t find one.

The key word is DEFINING. That means a test whose results tell you exactly what the disorder IS. For instance, if a brain scan showed dead neurons in a very specific region of the brain, and all people who have clinical depression show that result, the test is telling you, in vivid observable detail, what depression really IS.

There is no such defining test for any mental disorder anywhere in the psychiatric bible.

Now, what mainstream medical reporter has ever revealed this?

Not one has.

And he won’t. He won’t dare expose the fraud at the bottom of psychiatry.

Psychiatry was supposedly the branch of medicine which took psychology out of the Dark Age of speculation and myth and unsupported assumption, into the realm of pure science. That’s psychiatry’s claim to fame. They’re all MDs. They’re dealing in physical facts.

Except they’re not.

And no mainstream medical reporter will tell that truth.

Instead, he will be on the side of collective, what should I call it, public relations, when it comes to psychiatry: