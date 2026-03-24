The group is ICAN. The Informed Consent Action Network.

Children’s Health Defense: “In a petition submitted last week to Kennedy and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) said that HHS has failed to fulfill its legal obligation to add new conditions to the Vaccine Injury Table when research indicates an association between a vaccine and a specific injury.”

I’ll explain.

This has to do with a federal law that allows people who have been injured by vaccines to obtain compensation from the government.

Which specific injuries can people be compensated for? That’s where the Vaccine Injury Table comes into play. It lists those specific injuries.

ICAN is saying that, going back years, HHS has failed to update that Table, and Kennedy must do it now. Add all the vaccine injuries that studies have associated with various vaccines.

In the past, Kennedy said he would reform and update this Injury Table and the whole federal compensation system, which is a nightmare that takes people years to wend their way through—with very uncertain results at the end of the line.

It’s remarkable that ICAN, a group dedicated to MAHA objectives, is putting Kennedy on the hot seat.

I assume that prior to ICAN filing this petition to Kennedy, they spoke with him, and everyone agreed it was time for action on this issue.

But then—no action.

The founder and CEO of ICAN is Del Bigtree. He and Kennedy have been friends for years.

But now ICAN is applying pressure. Their petition to Kennedy states that if Kennedy refuses to take effective action, they’ll sue him.

—However, ICAN is missing a very important issue. And this is where the story takes a VERY strange turn.

Buckle up.