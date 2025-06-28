BANG.

SCOTUS has ruled that federal district judges can’t make decisions that affect the whole country.

Doesn’t matter what of kind of case it is, or who the plaintiffs are. The decisions of these federal district judges only affect the plaintiffs in a case.

So for example, if some migrant aid group in Texas files a case in federal district court, and the judge rules in favor of that group, ONLY THAT GROUP and its real certified members get relief from the ruling.

The ruling isn’t universal. It doesn’t apply to the whole country—as has been the case in many of these judges’ decisions which have blocked Trump’s Executive Orders.

No more. That’s gone.

Unless Congress passes specific laws, or SCOTUS changes its mind at some point.

It’s been about five months since Trump took office. His lawyers banked on making their way up to the Supreme Court, and winning a case against all these little federal judges. And that’s what they did, and they just won a major battle.

There’s one loophole people need to know about: