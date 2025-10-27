I’m writing this as the voting in NYC begins. I assume by the time you read this, Mamdani will be well on his way to becoming the next Mayor of New York

How did this happen?

Well, there are rivers of people who now view themselves as being treated unfairly. UNEQUALLY.

And Mamdani will fix that. That’s what they think.

They also think “how people are treated by the government” is the whole story of the economy.

They themselves have very little money. So they’re at the bottom. The people who have a little more money, and those who have a lot more, and those who are really rich—ALL of this is the effect of how everybody is TREATED by the government.

Earning a living? Working for a paycheck? Those concepts are not on the radar anymore. They’re meaningless.

The mobs of people supporting Mamdani have developed this very strange economic picture of “reality.”

They’re not waiting for socialism to happen. They’re already socialists. The believe America is already a completely socialist country, and they’re getting the wrong end of the stick.

“Why can’t we have more money and more freebies? What’s wrong with us? Why is the government favoring other people?”

All these people have no desire to work for a living.

And that means they would be fine with…

BEING REPLACED BY AI.

No problem. Who cares?