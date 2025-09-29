Either the polls are a complete fraud, or New Yorkers have lost what’s left of their minds.

It makes me think: 2025 remake of the 1981 film, ‘Escape from New York’:

Increase taxes on the rich. $30 an hour minimum wage destroying thousands of small businesses. NYC a sanctuary for transgender freakazoids. Close city jails. Criminals roam free.

City cops resign.

New York becomes an open-air prison.

Every company on Wall St. flees.

The NY Stock Exchange relocates to Nebraska.

Who else could run NY except gangs?

The entire Empire State Building becomes a hotel/insane asylum for illegal aliens, who aren’t illegal anymore.

Every resident of the City lives for free. All services, including food, cost nothing. How does that work? It doesn’t.

And…as in the 1981 film, President Trump (trying to visit his home in the City one last time) is kidnapped. And then, the CIA picks the nastiest guy they can find to go into NY and rescue him.

In case anyone had doubts and was in a state of denial…there it is.

The “humanitarian agenda”? This is what it looks like in full bloom.

Sanctuary city? Here it is. Live in it. Love it.