Welcome to politics, money, rent freezes, new city taxes on the middle class and the rich, intimidation, threats of violence, violence, felons on the loose, a newly minted transgender capital city of America, a red carpet for Islamists from all over the world, deals, bribes.

Old and new Islamists in New York, who have dreams of Sharia Law and a Muslim Caliphate, can try to build that structure, and at the very least, Mamdani will leave them alone.

Flights may be grounded these days, but you can exit the city by train, bus, and car.

Mamdani is OBAMA 2.0.

HOPE. UNITY.

Obama opened the door, Mamdani kicked it off the hinges.

“All the hopeless now have hope.”

Trump’s city is now captured.

New York was built to handle perhaps a million people. It now has 8.5 million. That’s insupportable, no matter how you slice it or who is doing the slicing, as long as government is the solution.

Freeze rents, level harsh new taxes, put stores and businesses under the ownership of government—it doesn’t matter what Mamdani says he’ll do, it won’t work.

If an actual mayor took over and, in collaboration with the richest men in the city, made NY the entrepreneurial center of America, and launched thousands of new businesses, and launched 5000 urban farms, the city might have a chance.

But judging by the results of this election, the people of NY wouldn’t stand for that. They’d say it was a Nazi plot.

In Mamdani’s victory speech, which was right out of the Obama playbook, but more overtly radical, he mentioned the UNEMPLOYED PEOPLE of the city only once, and then by implication. He used the word “homeless.”

Instead, he came back, several times, to his preferred line: he called his whole campaign an effort on behalf of “working people.”

That was a joke. But nobody was laughing.

Mamdani’s most enthusiastic followers don’t want to work at all. They want government to bankroll their lives.

I expect Mamdani to be meeting with Big Tech Kings soon. AI is his long-range way out of the forest. Force massive unemployment by replacing humans with AI…and THEN say the only solution is complete government control and complete Welfare for the population.

It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Mamdani meets privately with In-Q-Tel, the CIA-owned company that’s poured money into a number of tech start-ups, a few of which developed major focuses on AI.

Nor would it surprise me if at one of these meetings, an In-Q-Tel guy looked across the table at Mamdani and thought, “I’ve seen him before. A few years ago. He was at a small meeting with a few Agency guys…wow.”

Excuse my speculation, but the whole situation in New York, Mamdani’s sudden and overwhelming rise out of nowhere, his crushing victory, seems…synthetic.

Like a prop-job, laid out by people who really knew what they were doing. Pros.

-- Jon Rappoport

