Jon Rappoport

Jon Rappoport

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Kudla's avatar
Tom Kudla
5hEdited

On the NYC Mayoral race -- with 91% of the votes counted (link below), the vote count is a 50/50 split between Mandani and Cuomo/Sliwa-taken-togehter -- ~35k more votes on Mamdani's side (1.036mil to 1.001mil).

But, if Sliwa had dropped out (and endorsed and campaigned for Cuomo (the "RFKjr dropped out to back Trump" -style gambit)), and if Sliwa was promised, say, a Police Commish partnership with Tisch (RFKjr was promised HHS Sec), then, the "Law & Order" party most likely would have won out...

When its a 50/50 split, Mamdani has NO mandate, no?

https://www.cnn.com/election/2025/results/new-york-city-mayor

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
7h

I have a question. How will we have Sharia law in the newly minted capital of Transgenderism? How will we have Transgenderism in the newly minted capital of Sharia law? I am so confused. Good thing I'm only just a sophomore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Rappoport
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture