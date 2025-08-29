FOX News: “Nashville police charged a man with four counts of rape after witnesses say they saw him assaulting an unconscious woman outside a church on Thursday.”

“Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department rushed the woman to an area hospital soon after the incident, but she died after arriving. Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Mohamed Mohamed.”

Some people would assume this story would make national news and spark outrage across the country.

Of course they would be wrong.

The story is being covered by some press outlets. But I don’t see big headlines in the NY Times or the Washington Post.

I have a simple question.

Suppose a man from Wyoming named Jesus Jesus raped an unconscious woman on the steps of a Nashville church?

The media coverage would be wall to wall.

Reporters would look deeply into the background of Jesus Jesus. Where was he born? Who were his parents? What church did they attend? What went horribly wrong during his childhood? How do his parents explain their religious views against the fact that their son raped a woman outside a church?

“But Jon, you see, we’re talking about two vastly different religious cultures…”

Yes we are.

Perhaps the NY Times would like to explain those differences.

In my series on Female Genital Mutilation, I brought the issue up.