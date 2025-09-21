(This is Part-3; for Part-2, go here)

Completely OUTRAGEOUS.

More criminal insanity in the state of California.

NBC News: “A 64-year-old man suspected of shooting into an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento was arrested Saturday, police said.”

“The Sacramento Police Department arrested Anibal Hernandez Santana after an investigation into a vehicle at the scene led them to a home in the 5400 block of Carlson Drive. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building and negligent discharge of a firearm.”

“Police spokesperson Anthony Gamble said it’s unclear how many shots were fired at the ABC10 building, but ‘it does appear at least three rounds did strike the building’.”

“No one was injured.”

The shooting took place soon after ABC took Jimmy Kimmel off the air. The target was an ABC station.

Bail was set at $200,000. The defendant made bail AND WAS RELEASED.

WHAT?

Well, there is California law concerning bail. There’s a schedule that matches criminal charges with mandated bail amounts. $200,000 fits the charges filled in this case.

Prosecutors can petition the judge to deny bail if extraordinary conditions apply.

One of those conditions is “defendant is a threat to the community.”

Which is exactly the situation here.

This wasn’t some narrow crime aimed at one person. A man sprayed at least three bullets at the window of a news station. On the other side of the window was the lobby. One person was in the lobby at the time.

DANGER TO THE COMMUNITY.

Any statement to this effect from fake tough guy Governor Newsom? Of course not.

Just release the guy from jail and see what happens.

How many anti-Kimmel pro-Charlie Kirk pro-Trump targets could THE SHOOTER NOW find?