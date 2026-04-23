Children’s Health Defense (CHD): “The U.S. military today ended its flu vaccine mandate for active-duty and reserve service members and civilian personnel, the U.S. Department of War announced today. Pam Long, director of the Children’s Health Defense Military Chapter, said that up until this week, service members were still being punished for refusing the vaccine. She called the policy change a ‘major victory’ for individual liberty.”

CHD also deserves credit for this cancelation of the mandate. You can read their full article here. It’s a good one.

And now let the screaming begin. You know how it goes: “But public health experts warn this will cause widespread…” Yes, let’s hear it. In fact…

I demand it. I want PREDICTIONS. How many cases of the flu will we see spread like wildfire because the military slaves are now free to say no to the flu shot?

Fifty thousand? A million? Come on. Give us a number.

So your sorry asses can be proven wrong.

Instead, we’ll get, “Alarm as flu cases rise at Texas military base…” All that crap.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a job in public health, where all you have to do is issue warnings? “Very nice warning today, Bob. You hit just the right ominous note. Take the rest of the day off. Go have a picnic with the kids…”

Bring back Fauci for a minute so he can tell everyone how dangerous canceling the mandate is for the nation. Let Little Anthony blow his horn: