Rep. Greene (R-Georgia) is taking no prisoners.

She’s loaded for bear.

By the time you read this, The House Ethics Committee may have released its report on Matt Gaetz, Trump’s pick to head up the Justice Department.

Greene doesn’t think a pile of allegations from the Committee, tossed out on the table, is ethical.

So she said THIS:

“For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate, if we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see. Yes… all the ethics reports and claims including the one I filed…all your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money, the entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews but not just those, there’s more, Epstein wasn’t/isn’t the only asset. If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight. I’ll make sure we do.”

BAM.

Hell, appoint HER as the next Attorney General.

I’m not kidding.

If Gaetz doesn’t make it, Trump can tap Greene to blow up the DOJ and uncover all the crimes festering in that shithole.

A couple of examples spring to mind. The long-standing FBI practice of INVENTING informants who don’t exist, in order to pad their stats and make their bosses looks good. You know, picking random names out of the phone book and creating fake files on them, and later, destroying those files. Then there’s the unprosecuted case of CDC researcher, William Thompson, who publicly admitted that he and a couple of high-ranking execs at the CDC literally dumped, in the garbage, files that exposed the MMR vaccine as a cause of autism among black boys. Thompson was merely reassigned within the CDC, and no one was arrested.

That’s just off the top of my head.

There are thousands more: