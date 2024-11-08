Oh, isn’t she sweet and charming.

Talking about Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, who says, when asked about police assisting ICE in deporting illegal aliens:

“No. Absolutely not… I do think it’s important that we all recognize that there’s gonna be a lot of pressure on states and state officials, and I can assure you we’re gonna work really hard to deliver.”

“In 2016, we had a very different situation in the courts and while I’m sure there may be litigation ahead, there’s a lot of other ways that people are going to act and need to act for the sake of the states and their residents.”

“There’s regulatory authority and executive powers and the like. There’s legislation also, within our states. So, I think the key here is that every tool in the toolbox is gonna be used to protect our citizens, to protect our residents and protect our states, and certainly to hold the line on democracy and the rule of law as a basic principle.” (link in footnote)

Uh-huh.

OK, if she wants to play that game—states’ rights against the federal government—fine.

She’s opting for soft partial secession.

So Trump turns around and withholds all sorts of federal funds from Massachusetts.

Because, why should the federal government support a breakaway state?

Let Massachusetts feel some pain. No funding here, no funding there. Like every other state, Mass. sucks from and lives off of fed $$$.

The Governor assumes her state will continue to enjoy the largess of the feds, while it rebels against this hand that feeds it.

She’s a child. A child feeling self-entitled.

“I hate you, Daddy, but keep paying for my college education.”

And Daddy sighs and says, “Nah. I’m cutting you off.”

Bang.

Many other adult children in Mass. who are holy wokey dokies…suddenly realize one day: