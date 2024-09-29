A few independent reporters, myself included, have been writing about this connection for years.

The Trump-Kennedy Commission has to bring this further into the open. By the way, the Commission is too good an idea to abandon if Trump loses the election. He and Kennedy have to create it, no matter what.

A recent mass shooter, at a Georgia school, is only 14. A number of other shooters have been young. So this fits with the premise of a Commission that exposes children’s health issues.

Here’s a major point: law enforcement agencies don’t tell the public what psychiatric drugs these shooters have been taking. They hold that information back, under the cover of doctor-patient confidentiality, even if the shooter is dead.

The reason is obvious. Pharma companies and prescribing doctors have to be protected.

Meanwhile, it’s an open secret, supported by studies, that SSRI antidepressants (Prozac, Zoloft, Paxil, etc.) push some patients over the edge into suicide and homicide.

Speed-type drugs given for ADHD can also produce aggressive, violent, and out of control actions.

I’ve called this the Johnny Appleseed effect. Distribute these drugs to people all over the country, and some of them will kill themselves and/or others. In the wake of these events, government officials will find no clear motive.

Of course they won’t, because they ignore (and hide) the drug connection.

Mainstream media cooperate and omit that connection as well.

I assure you, if a major network started airing stories about mass shootings and psychiatric drugs, they would get a visit from their Pharma advertisers—and the threats would be as clear as day: